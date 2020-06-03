Quinnipiac University holds panel discussion to educate and raise awareness on coronavirus

One of the panelists, Thomas Martin said the best prevention method is to properly wash your hands.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A panel of health experts with Quinnipiac University held a discussion Thursday evening about Coronavirus by inviting students and the public who had questions and concerns.

"Data and facts are really powerful and I think they do tend to calm people when you put into perspective of what we deal with every day which is the cold or the seasonal flu," said Janelle Chiasera, QU Dean of Health Sciences.

Experts explained the difference between a virus and a bacteria. They said a virus is a parasite that will hijack the body's machinery and replicate which causes your body to feel symptoms.



Those symptoms can be fever, cough, shortness of breath and nausea with a small percentage of people whose body will go into shock.

One of the panelists, Thomas Martin said the best prevention method is to properly wash your hands.



"A lot of people when they go wash the hands, they don’t wash for 20 seconds. You really want to give that proper 20 seconds to make sure that you go around your jewelry, your watch," said Thomas Martin, Biomedical Sciences Dept. Chairman.

Experts demonstrated the difference between washing your hands for 20 seconds and a quick rinse.

"I put that goo gel in my hands first, you could see the potential organisms on my hand, went to the bathroom, did a quick wash and then redid the light to see what areas I missed with the hand-washer," added Martin.

Mia Bonadies was one of those who attended and also a student at Southern. She said her University has taken action as such to protect students.