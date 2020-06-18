Orientation turns virtual for first-year, transfer students at Quinnipiac University

Traditionally in June, first-year and transfer students attend in-person summer orientation sessions at Quinnipiac University.

Thanks to COVID-19, colleges and universities around the country have had to adapt to keep students safe.

Traditionally in June, first-year and transfer students attend in-person summer orientation sessions at Quinnipiac University. But, due to COVID-19, that orientation has shifted to an online space.

This summer, first-year and transfer students attending Quinnipiac in the fall are taking part in a virtual engagement program, where they will watch sessions to learn about academics, living with roommates, the commuter experience, involvement beyond the classroom, cultural and global engagement, health, wellness and fitness, university policies and safety and Quinnipiac’s history and traditions.

Students can either attend the sessions live or watch them later. All first-year and transfer students will be invited to an in-person orientation session on campus before classes start on Aug. 24.

Colleges and universities in the state have been announcing their return strategy for Fall 2020.

Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) announced they will be opening campuses this fall with measures in place to keep students safe

CSCU President Mark Ojakian said that based on significant guidance from public health experts and in accordance with Governor Lamont’s ReOpen CT Advisory Committee plan, they have determined that the CSCU colleges and universities will reopen their physical campuses to residential and commuter students for fall 2020

Albertus Magnus College announced Thursday that their campuses will be opening in August for students.

The college said they will be following CDC guidelines and work with state officials and local health departments to keep students safe.

The campuses will reopen for the 2020 fall semester, include face-to-face classes, open residence halls, and campus facilities. Incoming freshmen students will move into campus residence halls on August 26th and 27th. Orientation will be after.

Returning students will move back onto campus on August 28th and 29th.

Fall semester classes will begin on August 31st for the traditional college undergraduate program, and on August 24th for graduates.

The University of Hartford announced Saturday they will be reopening its campus this fall and released the safety measures put in place to keep students, faculty and staff safe.