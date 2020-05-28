Quinnipiac University planning for students to return to campus for 2020 fall semester

The University made the announcement Tuesday. Online classes will also be implemented.

HAMDEN, Conn. — As schools plan for the upcoming fall semester during the COVID-19, Quinnipiac University announced Tuesday that students will be returning to campus.

The university said it is taking ongoing guidance form the state and public health officials. There will be slight modifications to the upcoming semester.

In the letter sent out by the University, it will use both in-classroom and online classes known as “Q-Flex.”

"Our “Q-Flex” approach – delivering the same course using in-person and online instruction simultaneously – will enable us to continue offering the high-quality academic learning experiences for which QU is known, while maintaining careful health protections and physical distancing throughout our university community," said the university in a written statement.

Here is some of the changes being made to the fall semester schedule:

•Aug. 10–23: We’re encouraging an “early drop-off” option for students living within driving distance of Quinnipiac to drop off belongings in their rooms and return home. This will be a same-day, in-and-out drop-off without an overnight stay. This is not the move-in period. Advance sign-up will be required for preset time slots, and this option will be very helpful in reducing and spacing out the time and traffic involved with move-in later in August while supporting necessary social distancing.

•Monday, Aug. 24: Instruction begins for all residential and non-residential students.* Students begin living in residence halls, with arrivals scheduled on a staggered schedule. The early drop off of belongings by many of our students will serve to accelerate this process. Online instruction will be used the first week or two to support this staggered schedule and for the administration of state-required COVID testing of all students upon their return.

•Monday, Sept. 7: Classes will be held on Labor Day. All students will be participating in in-class instruction by this date, if not before, assuming that testing has been completed for all remaining students.** Further details will be provided in the coming weeks explaining how testing will be conducted and how students will alternate between in-class and online attendance in order to manage social distancing requirements.

•Tuesday, Nov. 24: On-ground classes conclude. Students depart for Thanksgiving break and will not return to campus after this break

.•Monday, Nov. 30 – Saturday, Dec. 12: Fall classes, review sessions, office hours, reading days and final exams will be completed online.

More information will be released by QU to its students throughout the summer. Any questions regarding the fall academic calendar can be emailed to QU's support center at COVID19SupportCenter@qu.edu.