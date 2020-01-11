Quinnipiac says students attended event that prompted health dept. shut down of banquet hall

About 20 QU students and students from other universities were at Anthony's Ocean View event Thursday night; New Haven health officials shut down the hall on Friday.

HAMDEN, Conn. — On Friday, popular wedding and event venue Anthony's Ocean View was shut down by the city of New Haven for violating COVID-19 safety protocols, including a Halloween Party on Thursday evening which public health officials say exceeded capacity limits, and where infection protection protocols were flaunted.

On Sunday, officials at Quinnipiac University sent a letter to students saying they had identified about 20 students who attended the party -- and they were sending them all home.

The letter from University President Judy Olian and Chief Student Experience Officer Tom Ellett, is addressed to the "QU Community", and says that the identified students have been sent home for the remainder of the semester.

"Beyond ignoring medical advice to protect one’s own health, we are incredibly disappointed by such behavior that blatantly disregards the well-being of fellow Bobcats and our larger community," it read in part.

"We understand that we may not identify every individual who attended this event," the letter continued. "Out of great care and concern for fellow students, faculty, staff and the community, we are requiring anyone else who was at the event to self-quarantine in their residence and attend classes remotely this entire week. As a precaution, we will increase our sample testing in clusters of students identified as peers of attendees."

The letter also says that the party was attended by "college students from multiple universities", but does not identify the schools. FOX61 has asked the New Haven Mayor's Office for further information on the attendees, but has not yet heard back.

The full letter from Quinnipiac officials is below:

Dear QU community,

An event was held on Thursday evening at Anthony’s Ocean View attended by college students from multiple universities. We have verified that among the attendees were students from QU, that masks were not worn, social distancing wasn’t practiced, and total attendance exceeded public health guidelines. The banquet facility has been shut down until further notice by the local health department.

Our offices of Public Safety and Student Affairs have been investigating particulars of the event throughout the weekend and already have spoken with numerous student organizations and individuals to ascertain more details. As of this afternoon, we have confirmed the identity of approximately 20 QU students who attended the event.

Beyond ignoring medical advice to protect one’s own health, we are incredibly disappointed by such behavior that blatantly disregards the well-being of fellow Bobcats and our larger community. The university has decided to send these students home for the remainder of the semester given the potential health implications for our QU community. The investigation is ongoing, and any additional students identified who attended this event also will be sent home. If you have any information about the event or attendees, please leave a message on our hotline at 203-582-4333; information can be anonymous and will be kept strictly confidential.

We understand that we may not identify every individual who attended this event. Out of great care and concern for fellow students, faculty, staff and the community, we are requiring anyone else who was at the event to self-quarantine in their residence and attend classes remotely this entire week. As a precaution, we will increase our sample testing in clusters of students identified as peers of attendees at the event to facilitate rapid containment efforts.

This conduct is deeply disheartening. It is not representative of the overwhelming majority of our students who have worked very hard to safeguard their health and that of others this semester, and who observed the Halloween weekend responsibly. We are in the final stretch before the Thanksgiving break — let’s get there together in good health.

Be well,