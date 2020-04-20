Rally to be held at State Capitol calls on Gov. Lamont to reopen state

The 5 p.m. rally comes as others pop up around the country, demanding their state governments reopen the economy

A rolling car rally is planned for late-Monday afternoon, calling on Governor Lamont to reopen the state.

The event comes as other rallies across the country are held from groups demanding their state governments to ease restrictions amid COVID-19 outbreak.

The group's Facebook event page says that residents should have "liberty to go to work" and open businesses, along with parks.

A Yahoo/YouGov poll released Sunday found most Americans, including Republicans, reject the anti-lockdown protests which have been encouraged by President Trump. "Seventy-one percent of Americans — and 56 percent of Republicans — say they are more concerned about lifting the coronavirus restrictions too quickly than lifting them too slowly. Only 29 percent of Americans say the opposite," according to Yahoo.com.

The rally begins at 5 p.m. and will go until 7 p.m. in Hartford at the State Capitol Building.