Where to find in-person, at-home, or drive-up COVID tests in CT

Having trouble finding a COVID test? There are still a few options across Connecticut to try.

HARTFORD, Conn — Even with COVID testing appointments largely filled up and rapid at-home tests hard to find, folks across the state still have testing options.

Hartford's Charter Oak Health Center is providing COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., conducting approximately 300 tests per week, which is more than four times what they were doing just a month ago.

But there's one obstacle: Charter Oak is among the community health centers statewide that are no longer a testing partner with the state.

"So if you don’t have insurance to cover the cost of your test you have to pay out-of-pocket for your test," said Nichelle Mullins, the President and CEO of Charter Oak Health Center.

And, if the individual can't afford the roughly $100 cost, Charter Oak must foot the bill. So, they've reached out to the state Department of Public Health and lawmakers to try to reestablish the state partnership.

"When we were a testing partner with the state, people didn’t have to worry about showing insurance or anything like that," said Mullins.

Many folks who can afford tests are now opting for an at-home rapid molecular test created by Guilford-based Detect, Inc. at a price point of $50.

"Thousands and thousands of orders an hour," said Dr. Jonathan Rothberg the Founder of Guilford's Detect, Inc. in response to a question about home many of their molecular tests have been ordered.

The company said their test can detect COVID up to a couple of days before you are contagious, which is far better than leading rapid antigen tests.

"We had one of our manager's wives take an antigen test," Rothberg said. "It was negative. She took the Detect test and was positive. It wasn’t until 14 hours later that her antigen test showed positive."

And Rothberg said the FDA announced Wednesday if you want to be able to detect COVID before you can spread it, a molecular test, like Detect, is the only way.

Detect test results are available in minutes.

Other testing options include drive-up testing sites, with no appointment necessary. But, there was a three and half hour wait on Wednesday at New Britain Stadium.

"Well, it’s around the holiday season so I just want to be safe and make sure if I see other people around the holidays and I’m not getting them sick," said Amanda Orsillo of Watertown.

One couple in the long line says they have a 3-year-old grandson and a pregnant daughter they’re hoping to visit for Christmas.

"And the word in the family was that all participants would be better if they had a negative COVID test," said Tom Shannon of Canton.

One couple said they ended up in New Britain because the drive-up clinic at a Waterbury mall shut down five minutes after opening because the line had already reached capacity.

The Charter Oak Health Center said not only are they thrilled to see folks wanting testing, but they are equally encouraged by the vaccination numbers ramping up.

