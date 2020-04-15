Rapid Increase in Demand for Yale-New Haven Telemedicine Services

Yale-New Haven Health was handling roughly 20 Telehealth visits per day. Over the past week, it's ramped up to 2,500 per day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Telehealth consultations, between doctors and patients, are becoming increasingly more popular, given social distancing guidelines and just how busy doctors have become addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, Yale-New Haven Health, the nation's fourth largest hospital system, was handling roughly 20 Telehealth visits per day. Over the past week, it's ramped up to 2,500 per day.

"It’s very convenient, very easy to use and it allows us to still have a connection with the patient which I think is so important," says

Dr. Jennifer Moliterno, who's Chief of Neurosurgical Oncology at Yale School of Medicine.

Whether the patient prefers a telephone or a virtual visit, the choice is theirs. And Yale Medicine makes it simple.

"Being able to talk to and see the person, you can even do an exam somewhat come over Telehealth, which gives the physician more peace of mind, as well," said Moliterno.

That includes from a neurological perspective, which is her area of specialty.

"Seeing that they are awake and alert that gives a lot more reassurance," Moliterno said.

And, this mode of communication is certainly more efficient for doctors, who are trying to determine if a person is Covid positive

"So, if there’s high fever and that sort of thing, just speaking with the patient, even over the phone, may be enough to get patients tested," she said.

And, Moliterno acknowledges, some patients, given the current climate, even prefer Telehealth to an in person visit.

"Especially patients who I take care of, who have brain tumors and brain cancer," Moliterno said. "You know, they can be even more susceptible to being exposed."