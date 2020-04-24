Raytheon Technologies donates $3 million of PPE to Connecticut

The first shipment of the PPE is scheduled to arrive on April 26.

HARTFORD, Conn — It was announced on Friday that Raytheon Technologies donated $3 million of PPE to Connecticut's first responders and health care professionals. Governor Ned Lamont's office made the announcement Friday.

Connecticut was given 455,000 KN95 medical masks, 325,000 surgical masks, 120,000 protective coveralls, and 4,500 ICU coveralls. The gear was purchased from China and will be distributed throughout the by the National Guard.

“Getting PPE to front line workers who are battling this pandemic is a top priority, and amid a global shortage of this gear we are appreciative to have corporate partners like Raytheon Technologies that are utilizing their resources and supply chain to boost Connecticut’s supplies and get this equipment to those who need it the most,” Governor Lamont said.

Raytheon has a team stationed in China that coordinated the purchase and travel of the supply to the United States. The first shipment of the PPE is scheduled to arrive on April 26.