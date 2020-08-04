Real estate business remains viable despite pandemic

One realtor told FOX61 that he’s a bit surprised that some sellers are letting buyers actually come into their homes to look around.

Many businesses are closed and some for good, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. However, buyers, sellers and realtors are still active.

"But, I think when you want to sell or you need to sell, you know, that might be the difference," said Bob Ficks, a realtor for Berkshire Hathaway.

He says right now showings are at the sellers discretion.

"There was one in Canton, where we had to mask up," Ficks said. "They provided gloves."

And, the homeowner also provided wipes, which were to be used by everyone handling door knobs.

"That home went (was sold) in multiple bids in less than 12 hours," Ficks said. noting that inviting mortgage rates are inspiring buyers.

Because of the pandemic, some are willing have their agents do much of the leg work.

"I have an investor in New York, who can’t come up here, so I just took my cell phone through a condominium in Newington that she may want to buy," said Ficks.

Essentially, he did a tour via FaceTime.

"Just said you don’t have a look at this, this is re-done and oh look at that," he said pretending to be conducting a Facetime. "There’s a hole here and you know just pointing out things that may not be in the photographs in the MLS listing."

Ficks says roughly 30% of his current business is on pause. His clients are not saying they’re not buying houses, but they’re saying that they are just waiting for the storm to clear.