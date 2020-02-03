Real-time updates: Coronavirus testing expands after 6 Washington deaths

Facts not fear: Find updates on the coronavirus outbreak in Washington state.

Six people have died and a total of 18 people in King and Snohomish counties have tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus, officially called COVID-19, in Washington state. These are the first six deaths from coronavirus reported in the U.S. Dozens of other people are being tested or monitored.

Key facts:

A total of 18 people have tested positive for the 2019 novel coronavirus and six have died in King and Snohomish counties.

Several Washington schools closed this week for a deep cleaning.

The Centers for Disease and Prevention is investigating a coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home in Kirkland. More than 50 people associated with Life Care Center are showing respiratory symptoms.

8:20 p.m.

Coronavirus may have been in Washington state a week earlier than any known U.S. cases. A Snohomish County man traveled through Sea-Tac Airport on Jan. 15 after visiting China. His illness was not confirmed until Jan. 21. The man has since fully recovered.

7 p.m.

Several more schools announced closures for Tuesday, March 3 and beyond.

5:08 p.m.

Redmond Mayor Angela Birney has declared a proclamation of local emergency. She said, "the City may require supplemental assistance if the severity of the event goes beyond the capabilities of local resources."

5:00 p.m.

Snohomish County health officials held a press conference on their response to the coronavirus.

Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said, "I intend to sign a declaration of emergency. I am taking this step to ensure we are nimble and can respond should the progression of the disease have more widespread impacts."

3:30 p.m.

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee announced that the state has increased the capacity to get coronavirus tests back faster from a facility in Shoreline. The facility should be able to test 100 (or 200 tests) a day.

The state has also asked people to consider avoiding large crowds. While the state has not banned or canceled large events, but people should be prepared for that possibility.

The state has also asked the federal government for its stockpile of medicine, masks, and hospital gowns.

3 p.m.

Gov. Inslee is giving an update on the state's response to the coronavirus.

2:35 p.m.

Seattle Public Schools crews deep cleaned Kimball Elementary School over the weekend due to coronavirus concerns, according to spokesperson Tim Robinson.

The mother of a Kimball student is friends with a co-worker who isn’t feeling well, and the mother decided to keep her child home as a precaution.

There are no plans to close the school, but the principal sent a letter to parents advising them of the situation.

2:31 p.m.

Seattle University announces one student was in close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus. The student has been deemed at medium risk for contracting the virus-- right now, they are not showing signs or symptoms but they will self-quarantine for 14 days.

Out of an abundance of caution, the university will clean and disinfect the areas where the student was present during a two-hour window on Friday, including a classroom in Pigott Hall and the atrium common area of Pigott Hall.

12:45 p.m.

The City of Kirkland says there are 27 firefighters and two police officer in quarantine due to the coronavirus.

"We anticipate that this could continue to happen as the situation evolves. We have also been notified that some of our firefighters in quarantine are demonstrating flu like symptoms," a statement from the city reads. "We are working closely with Public Health – Seattle & King County and adhering to their testing protocols."

The city's fire and police departments remain fully staffed.

Noon

Four additional coronavirus cases in King County brought the total number of known cases up to 14, including three more deaths.

The four new cases involve:

A male in his 50s, hospitalized at Highline Hospital. No known exposures. He is in stable but critical condition. He had no underlying health conditions.

A male in his 70s, a resident of LifeCare, hospitalized at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland. The man had underlying health conditions, and died 3/1/20.

A female in her 70s, a resident of LifeCare, hospitalized at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland. The woman had underlying health conditions, and died 3/1/20.

A female in her 80s, a resident of LifeCare, was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth. She is in critical condition.

In addition, a woman in her 80s, who was already reported as in critical condition at Evergreen, died. She died on 3/1/20.

11:30 a.m.

The Washington State Department of Health says the coronavirus hotline (1-800-525-0127) is reportedly working again. Previously, people who called were prompted to press # and then promptly disconnected.

11:10 a.m.

Washington state health officials announced six people have died and at least 18 people in King and Snohomish counties presumptively have tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

King County Executive Dow Constantine says officials are in "final negotiations" to purchase a motel for people diagnosed with coronavirus who need to be isolated and recover. That should be made available by the end of the week, according to Constantine.

Additionally, officials are working to provide modular housing on public properties throughout the county.

“We have moved to a new stage in the fight to contain and mitigate this outbreak. King County is aligned and organized behind this common mission, with Public Health – Seattle & King County as our lead agency,” Executive Constantine said. “We will direct all available resources to help cities, health-care facilities, businesses, and families continue life as normally as possible. But our best strategies depend on millions of residents actively following established disease prevention guidelines.”

10:30 a.m.

State and local leaders are providing an update on coronavirus in Washington state at 11 a.m. King County Executive Dow Constantine is expected to announce an emergency declaration in response to the virus.

10 a.m.

The Washington State Department of Health says the coronavirus hotline (1-800-525-0127) is currently down. People who call are prompted to press # and then promptly disconnected.

A spokesperson says the department is working to fix the issue.

9 a.m.

Puyallup School District closed Ferrucci Junior High and Wildwood Elementary for deep cleaning after a family reported having flu-like symptoms. Students en route to the schools were transported to the Karshner Center.

8:45 a.m.

A skyscraper in downtown Seattle will be closed Monday so crews can sanitize offices.

An F5 employee at the Seattle headquarters was in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus, prompting the company close the tower.

The employee tested negative for coronavirus, according to a company spokesperson.

F5 says it will encourage employees to work remotely, convert large in-person events to virtual meetings and postpone all non-essential business travel.

Monday, March 2, 8 a.m.

Kingston High School was the ninth school in western Washington to close Monday due to coronavirus concerns.

A student who attends the high school is being tested for coronavirus, according to the North Kitsap School District.

Follow more school closures here.

What are coronavirus symptoms?

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or colds. Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

The severity of symptoms ranges significantly. Some cases are very mild with symptoms similar to the common cold, and some cases are more like severe pneumonia that require hospitalization. Most deaths have been reported in older adults who had other health conditions, according to DOH.

Symptoms may appear as soon as two days after being exposed to the coronavirus or as long as 14 days.