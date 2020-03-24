x
Red Cross to hold blood drive at State Police Academy March 24

The blood drive will begin at 9 am at 285 Preston Avenue.
MERIDEN, Conn. — The Red Cross is holding a blood drive at the State Police Academy on March 24. 

The blood drive will start at 9 am and finish at 2 pm. State Police said they have invited numerous police departments as well as fire departments and the National Guard. 

State police are planning on hosting multiple blood drives to help with the shortage of blood during the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the police recruits are currently in distance learning away from the academy. 

You can find more about how to donate blood by clicking the link below: 

https://www.redcross.org/give-blood.html 