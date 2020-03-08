Reflecting on 2 years of COVID in Connecticut

Connecticut’s first official positive case of COVID-19 was on March 8, 2020. Here's a timeline of what happened since then.

The joke nowadays is “It’s been two years? It’s felt like two decades!” so it can be a little hard to remember what exactly happened since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the two years since then, the state changed in many ways. We fought the virus as well as we could with the tools that we had, and learned to adapt to the new normal.

2020: The Beginning :

COVID-19 testing wasn’t widely available at the beginning of the pandemic, so it’s unclear precisely when the virus was present in the state. However, on March 8, it was announced that a New York man who worked as a Bridgeport physician was presumptively positive for the illness.

The next day, it was confirmed two Connecticut residents tested positive.

In the days that followed, Connecticut’s response to the virus quickened.

By March 10, Gov. Ned Lamont announced a civil preparedness and health emergency. The next day, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

The following day, Lamont issued his first COVID-19 related executive order. In that executive order, Lamont limited crowd sizes, put restrictions on nursing home visits and waived the 180 school day requirement for educators.

As the school day waiver was put in place, schools around the state began announcing their closure. Online classes, both from grade schools to colleges, took hold. Some schools announced the closure would be through March 27, however as the weeks went on, it was clear the pandemic wouldn’t let up, and children would have to continue learning from home.

Connecticut’s first official COVID-19 related death came on March 18. The man, only identified as an 88-year-old who was living in a Ridgefield nursing home, died at Danbury Hospital.

On March 20, Lamont issued the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order. In it, it declared anyone who was not deemed “essential personnel” work from home.

It was then Connecticut residents were faced with the reality that this wasn’t just like an average case of a virulent flu strain, or like the original SARS scare back in 2003.

The initial March response to COVID-19 soon gave way to April. Despite the White House’s hopes at the time that the country would be “back up and running by Easter,” that was not the case.

By April 3, Lamont reported there were 4,914 confirmed residents with COVID-19, and 131 people died related to COVID-19. Also by then, about 909 patients were hospitalized for the virus.

On April 17, Lamont ordered a mask mandate for the entire state as more and more scientists agreed that covering one’s face helped ease the contagious virus’s spread. Connecticut, along with New York and New Jersey, was one of the first states to impose the mask mandate.

Connecticut would continue on to have a mask mandate in some form until Feb. 28, 2022, making it over 680 days with the mandate in place.

After just two months, the Lamont administration released plans to emerge from the height of the pandemic and start the process to reopen the state.

Phase 1 launched on May 20, allowing outdoor spaces and some indoor establishments to reopen.

But Connecticut, despite data showing that in May that cases were dropping off, would experience more peaks to come.

As spring gave way to summer, Connecticut entered phase 2 of reopening the state, with related hospitalizations dropping to 150 people.

Some parts of the state began opening up but still with crowd restrictions, limited capacity inside restaurants, and the mask mandate continued.

By the end of August, as school was just beginning once more, Lamont announced that for the first time since the pandemic began, there were no reported COVID-19 related deaths.

As the fall 2020 school semesters rolled in, so did the need for COVID-19 mitigation strategies to help keep children and educators from getting sick and spreading the illness.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) released its 2020 fall sports guidelines after meeting with the Lamont administration and taking guidance from federal health officials.

Most grade schools opted for a hybrid way of teaching. Classes were held in person and classes in schools were likely in ‘cohorts’, as in, kids stuck with the same group day to day to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Some schools would move to online courses over the course of the semester if cases rose, or if there were staffing shortages due to illnesses.