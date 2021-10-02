Region 14's Superintendent removed from the position following COVID-19 clinic controversy

The clinic was held around the beginning of the state's Phase 1B, right as the state made the decision to only include people 75 and older who could be vaccinated.

WOODBURY, Conn. — Editor's note: Video aired on February 10, 2021

Region 14's Board of Education has voted to remove the superintendent from his position. Superintendent Dr. Joseph Olzacki's firing follows controversy surrounding a vaccine clinic in January.

Two Region 14 board of education members resigned following the incident, which alleged board members, central office staff, and their spouses were among the first to get vaccinated that day.

Dr. Olzacki says the district's COVID officer sent two surveys to teachers, secretaries, administration, paraprofessionals, board members, volunteers, and custodians. One, asking them about their interest in the vaccine, and another asking about underlying conditions.

"Everyone who responded was put on the same list, representing every person equally, then the list was sent to the health district," he said.

The clinic was held around the beginning of the state's Phase 1B, right as the state made the decision to only include people 75 and older who could be vaccinated. The Department of Public Health says some clinics were able to inadvertently make appointments for people outside of that category, in this case, essential workers. That is how teachers and school staff were able to get vaccinated in the first place.

Once supply ran out, many teachers say they weren't able to get their vaccines.

