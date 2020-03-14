Religious services taking precaution during COVID-19

A resolution that the Catholic church believes can be helped with prayer.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Religious services across the state are taking action to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. They are listening to Governor Ned Lamont's request to limit gatherings of over 250 people. Even though there is a religious exemption, they feel it’s important to recognize the situation we all find ourselves in.

"The man and women of faith have something to contribute to the resolution of this virus," said Father John Gatzak.

"There is always been a history of people resorting to prayer as an aid to help them overcome viruses and plagues," said Father Gatzak.

The Archbishop of Hartford has not canceled mass. Instead, they are asking all elderly and those afraid for their own health or family’s health not to attend Sunday mass.

"But what he is asking is for you to make sure that you do something extra. Something special," said Father Gatzak.

If you do attend mass, the Archbishop of Hartford is asking you not to show signs of peace by shaking hands. Instead, you could wave or nod to someone. They are also asking for people to receive the body of Christ in their hands and sit spread apart if possible.

If you are unable to attend, you can always watch from home. The Hartford Archdiocese broadcasts mass every day at 10 am on the CW20.

"We want to keep with the spirit and protect the people of Connecticut," said Tark Aouadi of the Council on American-Islamic Relations Connecticut.

The Muslim community in the state has canceled all Friday prayer for larger mosques. The decision came after much discussion with mosques throughout the northeast.

"There are a number of different mosques in the area that have online programs. They continue their full services but it’s all over the Internet," said Aouadi.

Aouadi says that Friday Jummah prayers can exceed 200 people at a larger Mosque. Out of caution, they are asking people to pray at home while they continue to assess the situation. Smaller Mosques will still hold prayer as long as they feel safe.

"It’s going to be a case by case basis and every Friday there’s going to be a call," said Aouadi.