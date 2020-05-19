Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group to hold community roundtable on May 19

Connecticut residents can email the panel with their questions at reopen@ct.gov.

HARTFORD, Conn — On May 19, the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group will hold a virtual community roundtable.

The event is scheduled to start at 2 pm and is aimed at balancing health and economic outcomes during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly Connecticut residents who are among the state's most vulnerable populations.

Connecticut residents can email the panel with their questions at reopen@ct.gov. The discussion will also be aired on CT-N and streamed on CT-N.com.

Some of the members of the advisory group’s community committee who are anticipated to participate in this roundtable include:

· Marie Allen, Executive Director of the Southwestern Connecticut Agency on Aging and Independent Living

· Ken Alleyne, Vice-Chair of the Connecticut Health Foundation

· Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services

· Nora Duncan, State Director of Connecticut AARP

· Mike Freda, First Selectman of North Haven

· Marcella Nunez Smith, Director of Equity Research and Innovation at the Yale School of Medicine

· Rochelle Palache, Assistant District Leader for SEIU, Local 32BJ

· Jordan Scheff, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Disability Services

· Daria Smith, Executive Director of the Connecticut State Independent Living Council