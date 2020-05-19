Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group to hold community roundtable on May 19

HARTFORD, Conn — On May 19, the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group will hold a virtual community roundtable.
The event is scheduled to start at 2 pm and is aimed at balancing health and economic outcomes during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly Connecticut residents who are among the state's most vulnerable populations.
Connecticut residents can email the panel with their questions at reopen@ct.gov. The discussion will also be aired on CT-N and streamed on CT-N.com.
Some of the members of the advisory group’s community committee who are anticipated to participate in this roundtable include:
· Marie Allen, Executive Director of the Southwestern Connecticut Agency on Aging and Independent Living
· Ken Alleyne, Vice-Chair of the Connecticut Health Foundation
· Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services
· Nora Duncan, State Director of Connecticut AARP
· Mike Freda, First Selectman of North Haven
· Marcella Nunez Smith, Director of Equity Research and Innovation at the Yale School of Medicine
· Rochelle Palache, Assistant District Leader for SEIU, Local 32BJ
· Jordan Scheff, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Disability Services
· Daria Smith, Executive Director of the Connecticut State Independent Living Council
Last week, the education committee and business committee of the advisory group held similar discussions based on their respective focused fields. If you are interested in watching those discussions click the links below: