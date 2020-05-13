x
Reopen Connecticut Advisory group will hold business roundtable on May 14 at 10 AM

Questions can be sent through email to the panel at reopen@ct.gov.
As Connecticut plans to reopen next week, the Reopen Connecticut Advisory group will hold a 10 AM meeting on Thursday, May 14. The meeting will focus on the impact of COVID-19 on Connecticut's business community. 

Questions can be sent through email to the panel at reopen@ct.gov. The discussion will be broadcast live on CT-N on TV and live-streamed on its website

Some of the members of the advisory group’s business committee who will participate in this roundtable include:

  • Moderator: David Lehman, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development
  • Joe Brennan, President, and CEO of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association
  • Oni Chukwu, Executive Chairman of Aventri
  • Dan Meiser, Chairman of the Connecticut Restaurant Association
  • Fran Pastore, President, and CEO of the Women’s Business Development Council
  • Meredith Reuben, CEO of EBP Supply Solutions
  •  David Roche, President of the Connecticut Building Trades
  • Garrett Sheehan, President, and CEO of the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce

