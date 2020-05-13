Reopen Connecticut Advisory group will hold business roundtable on May 14 at 10 AM

Questions can be sent through email to the panel at reopen@ct.gov.

As Connecticut plans to reopen next week, the Reopen Connecticut Advisory group will hold a 10 AM meeting on Thursday, May 14. The meeting will focus on the impact of COVID-19 on Connecticut's business community.

Questions can be sent through email to the panel at reopen@ct.gov. The discussion will be broadcast live on CT-N on TV and live-streamed on its website.

Some of the members of the advisory group’s business committee who will participate in this roundtable include:

Moderator: David Lehman, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development

Joe Brennan, President, and CEO of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association

Oni Chukwu, Executive Chairman of Aventri

Dan Meiser, Chairman of the Connecticut Restaurant Association

Fran Pastore, President, and CEO of the Women’s Business Development Council

Meredith Reuben, CEO of EBP Supply Solutions

David Roche, President of the Connecticut Building Trades

Garrett Sheehan, President, and CEO of the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce