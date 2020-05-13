Reopen Connecticut Advisory group will hold business roundtable on May 14 at 10 AM

As Connecticut plans to reopen next week, the Reopen Connecticut Advisory group will hold a 10 AM meeting on Thursday, May 14. The meeting will focus on the impact of COVID-19 on Connecticut's business community.
Questions can be sent through email to the panel at reopen@ct.gov. The discussion will be broadcast live on CT-N on TV and live-streamed on its website.
Some of the members of the advisory group’s business committee who will participate in this roundtable include:
- Moderator: David Lehman, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development
- Joe Brennan, President, and CEO of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association
- Oni Chukwu, Executive Chairman of Aventri
- Dan Meiser, Chairman of the Connecticut Restaurant Association
- Fran Pastore, President, and CEO of the Women’s Business Development Council
- Meredith Reuben, CEO of EBP Supply Solutions
- David Roche, President of the Connecticut Building Trades
- Garrett Sheehan, President, and CEO of the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce
RELATED: Reopening Connecticut | Fill out the form, let us know if your business is reopening May 20
The panel held a discussion on COVID-19's impact on Connecticut schools with members of the advisory group's education committee. Watch that meeting by clicking here.