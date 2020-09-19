Representative Jahana Hayes quarantining after staffer tests positive

The first-term Democratic congresswoman, who represents much of western Connecticut said she did not have any symptoms and was awaiting an appointment to get tested.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Connecticut U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes said Saturday that she and all of her staff will be quarantining after one of her aides tested positive for the coronavirus.

The first-term Democratic congresswoman, who represents much of western Connecticut including Danbury, Meriden, New Britain and part of Waterbury, said in a Twitter post that she did not have any symptoms and was awaiting an appointment to get tested.

"I have been in close contact with the staffer (who tested positive) and I have worked in both my CT and D.C. offices over the last week," Hayes said. "All of my staff has been notified and directed to quarantine and get tested. I will quarantine until I have the test and receive the results."

Hayes said all of her staff in Connecticut and Washington will be working remotely until further notice.