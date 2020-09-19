Representative Jahana Hayes quarantining after staffer tests positive

WATERBURY, Conn. — Connecticut U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes said Saturday that she and all of her staff will be quarantining after one of her aides tested positive for the coronavirus.
The first-term Democratic congresswoman, who represents much of western Connecticut including Danbury, Meriden, New Britain and part of Waterbury, said in a Twitter post that she did not have any symptoms and was awaiting an appointment to get tested.
"I have been in close contact with the staffer (who tested positive) and I have worked in both my CT and D.C. offices over the last week," Hayes said. "All of my staff has been notified and directed to quarantine and get tested. I will quarantine until I have the test and receive the results."
Hayes said all of her staff in Connecticut and Washington will be working remotely until further notice.
This is the second time Hayes has had to quarantine due to exposure to the COVID-19 virus. In April her husband, a first responder in Waterbury, tested positive for the virus, and the congresswoman quarantined for two weeks.