Residents may be relocated as nursing homes deploy infection control plans

The plan would designate some nursing homes solely for COVID-positive residents

STAFFORD, Conn. — Perhaps more painful than the disease itself, the Coronavirus is robbing people of their ability to visit those they love. Nursing homes across the state are working to implement an infection control plan. But it won’t be easy.

The plan would designate some nursing homes solely for COVID-positive residents. They haven’t named exactly which homes those would be, but we’re told, it will be soon. “We were one of the first in the country to say no visitation at nursing homes,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.

Learning lessons from Washington State, the Soldier’s Home in Massachusetts and right here at Evergreen in Stafford Springs. Mairead Painter, the Longterm Care Ombudsman for the state of Connecticut said, “I think there is the potential for high numbers of cases if we can’t figure out a way to stay ahead of this.”

The state just sent a letter to families of loved ones in nursing homes. It said in part, “More extreme precautions need to be taken...The state will designate specific nursing homes for residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and those who have not.” “I think people should expect this any time now,” said Painter. She told FOX61 about a dozen nursing homes will be designated specifically for COVID-positive residents. “My hope is that people can see that this is a level potentially in between the nursing home and the hospital.”

There are 216 nursing homes across CT. Right now, 30 of them have at least 1 case of COVID. 14% of the total. With no playbook, this will be hard. “For individuals with dementia. Having people totally gowned and gloved and garbed in and out not being able to understand, it’s very overwhelming,” said Painter.

We’ve all seen the heartbreaking window visits that guest restrictions have inspired. Those won’t be possible at COVID homes. “We can also look into ways we can set up a FaceTime or other ways you can look at your loved one in the face,” said Gov. Lamont. The state is instead asking for tablet donations to help facilitate digital visits. E-Mail LTCOP.ct.gov or call 1-866-388-1888 to donate.

“The individuals who will probably be the most impacted are the individuals who are currently in a COVID positive home who do not have it and who would already be relocated. Some want that to happen and some do not,” said Painter.

A logistical and potential legal nightmare lies ahead. “There’s only a few reasons why someone’s room could be changed or discharged or transferred and one of those reasons is infection control.” But Painter says the focus will always be on resident care. “When that time comes that people will return to their homes of origin.“

Dealing with staff shortages and making sure staff have protective equipment, the silver lining is that space is available. The state will look to reopen shuttered nursing homes. “Thankfully, there are a lot of open beds because we are going to need them,” said Painter.