Residents react as mask requirements return for some municipal buildings, businesses

Middletown city leaders are discussing ways to increase vaccination rates.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Public Health’s strong recommendation that people once again mask up in indoor public spaces is drawing strong reaction from people across the state.



Who will still wear a mask depends on who you ask.



“I am a little concerned but I feel like if you’re vaccinated, then you should have the choice,” said Amya Gibbs of Middletown.



“With me, mine’s is because I have one lung. I’m a cancer survivor. My wife and I talked about it and we suggested and we think it’s safest for me to wear a mask on the inside,” said Charles Mitchell of Middletown.



Some cities and towns are taking things a step further, once again implementing mask mandates in places where they can.





Middletown, New London, Mansfield, Newington, and Norwich are requiring people to mask up in municipal buildings, regardless of vaccination status.



“Of course now especially with Middlesex County in that substantial risk category according to the CDC,” Kevin Elak, Middletown Acting Public Health Director.



“I just know that hospitalizations in Eastern Connecticut where we are have been on an upswing and the positivity rate has been going up. We’re just very concerned,” said Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom.



Back in Middletown, Elak said city leaders are discussing ways to increase vaccination rates.



“We are going to be this week, probably today, reaching out to the Chamber of Commerce to see if businesses will start even mandating the vaccinations,” said Elak.

