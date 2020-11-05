Response mixed to hair salons reopening

As the state’s May 20th salon owners are making tough decisions on whether to reopen.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hair salons are one of the businesses that could reopen under certain guidelines come May 20th but the response has been mixed from hair stylists and owners. From the ability to properly keep stylists and clients

“My first thinking was this is going to hurt but this is something necessary,” hair salon owners Debbie McDonald.

Like other salon owners McDonald has had to close up shop since March. For Odete Desilva she recalls the days of extensive cleaning right before closing shop

“In doing so I realize it was such a process and you’re not even aware of what needs to be done or the magnitude in what needs to be done,”

As the state’s May 20th salon owners are making tough decisions on whether to reopen.

“Our workers are worried about themselves and bringing any kind of contagious Covid 19 back to their families,” Dasilva said.

Due to the state guidelines in place for reopening,

“We are going to need obviously the ppe we are also going to need particular disinfectants to sanitize certain tools and then also the space itself,” Dasilva.

Some of which Dasilva says many salon owners do not readily have or the means to purchase.

Real estate broker and member of the governor’s business subcommittee for reopening Roberta Hoskie says many professionals and health experts as well as hair salon owners’ feedback went not making the decision to include hair salons in Phase One.





“There was a metrics that was put together and then versus number of unemployment, as well the level of risk and so if there were certain businesses that fell below a certain risk they went into phase one,” Hoskie said.

Hoskie also says the reopening is voluntary not mandatory. But DaSilva says that creates an unfair advantage for hair salons who have to stay closed.

For McDonald she is currently working on meeting the guidelines

“These are systems that I working on having place because like i said i need to protect myself and i need to protect my clients as well,” McDonald said.

She added that she won’t be ready to reopen until at least June.

Then there is the state’s guideline that says no blow drying

“A lot of people are asking me about that friends and family who are very interested in the blow drying issue,”

UConn Health infectious disease physician Dr. David Banach says it stems from data from laboratory studies.

“In the lab propel a lot of force to these respiratory particles some of them will aerosolize and travel longer distances and I think that would be the concern,”

Whether that translates to real environments is yet to be determined.

“Stylist and barbers of all diversities all ethnicity all races that we address everyone there needs to be representation,”

Because of the hair textures for certain races blow dryers is needed for hair styling unless the hair is worn in its natural state.

“Blow drying is essential for African Americans Latinos and other races and cultures as well who have curly hair,” DPH Public Health board for cosmetology member Francine Austin said.

Hoskie says she has brought up this concern about the blow dryers of how it can inherently mean many salons who cater to certain hair types can’t reopen.

“If it’s not a true health issue then we don’t need to have it, if it’s a true health then there’s no one that needs to open up because it’s not fair that part of the salons can open up and then other ethnicities cannot open up a salon,” Hoskie said.

In the meantime she says the state encourages salon owners to continue to express their concern and bring them forward.