Restaurant owners rejoice as Phase 3 reopening takes shape

For so many restaurants, struggling since the pandemic began in Connecticut, Phase 3 will bring in new business as 50 percent capacity moves to 75 percent capacity.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Phase three is the latest stage of Governor Ned Lamont’s reopening plan during the pandemic.

The new rules mean that the COVID-19 government grip is being eased for places like hair and nail salons and restaurants and many other event venues from stadiums to religious services.

Vinnie Carbone, the owner of popular Carbone’s Prime in Rocky Hill, said that Phase 3 rules have come at a good time.