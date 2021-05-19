Restaurant restrictions lowered, spirits rise

“It feels good to know we are headed in the right direction.”

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — May 19th was an eagerly anticipated day for restaurant owners and patrons who will be able to enjoy their dining experiences a bit closer to normal.

In Rocky Hill at Wood ‘N Tap, owner Phil Barnett was encouraged to see plexiglass partitions come down from the bar area and see customers enjoy the more relaxed surroundings. “It’s a great day,” said Barnett, who owns nine Wood ‘N Tap restaurants in the state. “It feels good to know we are headed in the right direction.”

In Hartford, Dino Cialfi, who has owned Peppercorn's Grill for over 32 years was especially excited to have fewer restrictions. Cialfi says the pandemic has been a marathon for himself and his staff – operating in Hartford where so many people stopped coming to due to COVID-19.

“This is something we never planned on,” said Cialfi, “we’re very pleased and very thankful to the community who supported us.” Scott Dolch, the executive director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association said, “there is so much good about today and what it means and where to go forward from here.”

From now until May 31st, over 300 Connecticut restaurants are participating in “CT Drinks On Us” where vaccinated patrons can show their vax cards and receive a free drink with purchase of food. For more information click https://www.ctvisit.com/articles/DrinksOnUs

