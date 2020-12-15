Restaurant workers rally outside CT Governor's mansion

Restaurant owners and workers said they need help, and they need it now.

HARTFORD, Conn — Dozens of people participated in a rally outside of Governor Lamont's residence Monday morning, calling for more aid for restaurants. Restaurant owners and workers said they need help, and they need it now.

"We need to let them know that we won't survive winter without help," said Xavier Santiago, who works for Carbone's Company.

Specifically, they are asking for financial relief from the state. While Connecticut has launched a small business grant through federal CARES Act funding, some say that it's not enough, and they are going to need more.

"Financial relief in the form of rent relief, in the form of payroll protection grants, whatever it takes to keep this industry open is

what we need," said Dustin Amore, a bartender at Conspiracy Cocktail Bar in Middletown.

They said COVID-19 restrictions have made it difficult for them to stay afloat, but they do follow them, and hope for aid in return.

"We're not against the restrictions, we are against restrictions without help," said Amore.

Some restaurants have already had to close their doors, either permanently or temporarily like Trumbull Kitchen

here in Hartford. Protesters said they don't want to keep seeing it happen.

"Restaurants, 600 have closed in the state of Connecticut. and there is going to be a ton more closing, unable to meet

the profit margin that's necessary to sustain overhead, we're looking at an industry collapse at the moment," said Amore.

"Pretty much restaurants are empty, we've had to cut staff, cut dishwashers, cut cooks, cut servers, bartenders and this is

people that are going home with no money and no help from the state," said Santiago.

Restaurants are also asking for the state's help with restoring consumer confidence, by highlighting the efforts made to keep people safe while dining.

"Inside the restaurant we are constantly washing hands, we have hand sanitizer at the door, we're taking temperatures as guests

enter," said Rachael Maillet, a server at Crave Restaurant in Ansonia.

Restaurant owners said customers can help by supporting whatever way they can.

"Support your local restaurants that you supported before, whether it's dine-in, take-out, whatever it is just keep coming

because we're worth saving," said Libby Meissner, owner of Crave Restaurant.