Restaurants question how a partial mask mandate will work

CONNECTICUT, USA — Some Connecticut restauranteurs are questioning how they should handle the state’s plans to require indoor mask-wearing for only unvaccinated people beginning on May 19.

It's a sudden change from the state’s original plans to still continue the indoor mask-wearing rule for everyone.

Scott Dolch, executive director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association, said Friday he’s heard from owners who want more information about how the new rule will work in practice.

Some are worried about having to determine whether customers are actually fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Dolch says he'll be discussing the new rule and possible changes with state officials.

