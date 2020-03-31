Rhode Island National Guard set up on border with Connecticut

They are asking all out-of-state residents to pull over at this rest stop and answer questions.

The Rhode Island National Guard has set up off the highway as you come from Connecticut into Rhode Island.

The National Guard tells us answering questions is completely voluntary.

Originally the state of Rhode Island was just asking people from New York to get off and answer these questions. On Sunday, Rhode Island’s Governor expanded that to all out-of-state residents.