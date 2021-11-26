State data shows rise in COVID deaths in Connecticut nursing homes

HARTFORD, Conn — A dozen nursing home residents died from COVID-19 in Connecticut over a recent two week period, which is the largest number since mid-August.
According to figures released Friday by Gov. Ned Lamont's office, there were 125 positive cases of COVID-19 among nursing home residents between Nov. 10 and Nov. 23, with 12 deaths.
Five of those deaths occurred at Candlewood Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center in New Milford. AP left a message with the facility’s administrator, seeking comment.
Sixty-seven staff also tested positive for COVID-19 during the same period.
Between Aug. 18 and Aug. 31, there were 16 deaths from COVID-19 among nursing home residents in Connecticut.
---
---
