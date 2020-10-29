Rising infections complicate rules for New York-area travel

Each state also has exempted certain neighboring states that qualify for the restrictions. Enforcement has been lax and uneven.

HARTFORD, Conn — Questions have arisen about the usefulness of travel restrictions like those agreed on by New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey.

The latter two states recently surpassed their own threshold to require travelers to quarantine. But all three have agreed to not enforce their travel rules against one another.

Each state also has exempted certain neighboring states that qualify for the restrictions. Enforcement has been lax and uneven.

And the infection rates used by the states to trigger their travel rules are low when compared with others used to determine restrictions around the country and world.

Recently, Connecticut added three more states to its Travel Advisory list. People traveling from states on this list to Connecticut must quarantine for two weeks. California, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania were all added to the list due to their COVID-19 cases. With these states, there are now 42 other states and territories listed.