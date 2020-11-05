West Hartford golf courses back in the swing of things - at a distance.

Town reopens Rockledge and Buena Vista courses with pandemic rules in place, after 'unregulated activity' while they were closed.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Play resumed at the Rockledge Golf Club and Buena Vista Golf Course in West Hartford on Sunday.

The state has allowed golf courses to continue operating during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the town closed the courses back in mid-March out of concern about virus transmission. The decision to reopen was made "out of the desire to maintain control over safe practices" on the courses, because "activity on the courses has been unregulated", according to an announcement from the town.

But the town also says "significant restrictions will be in place", including physical distancing, credit card transactions only, online tee-time registration, and single-use carts. Golfers will be required to wear face coverings while they check-in and around the clubhouse or starter shack.

Signs have been posted throughout the courses reminding players to keep at least 6 feet between people, and the town says that will be enforced before, during, and after play. They're asking golfers to arrive just before their tee time and line up on the driveway until they are called. The town will have attendants on-site to remind people to practice safe distancing in the parking lot.

The facility has implemented other measures to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, such as eliminating the use of ball washers to reduce touchpoints.

The pro shop, clubhouse, snack bar and restaurant will remain closed at Rockledge, but the restroom in the center of the course will be open.

Golfers are encouraged to walk, but carts will be available – one per customer – for $18, which also must be paid for in advance. If players live in the same household, they can share a cart for $36 per couple.

Starting time reservations can be made online seven days in advance for weekdays, and four days in advance for weekends and holidays. Online reservations will open daily at 6 AM. The lottery system for booking tee times is no longer available.



Go to www.rockledgegolf.com, to book tee times and pay for them online.