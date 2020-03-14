Rocky Hill woman first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Hartford region

This makes 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Connecticut

Hartford Healthcare and Mayor Luke Bronin will hold a press conference Friday evening to announce a confirmed case of coronavirus from the Hartford Region.

The press conference happened at the Hartford Hospital Education Resource Center (ERC) on Hudson Street.

The woman is a patient at Hartford Hospital. She is in her 80's and a resident of Rocky Hill.

The Mayor of Rocky Hill said at the press conference that Rocky Hill will be working with the Department of Public Health.