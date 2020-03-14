x
Rocky Hill woman first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Hartford region

Hartford Healthcare and Mayor Luke Bronin will hold a press conference Friday evening to announce a confirmed case of coronavirus from the Hartford Region. 

The press conference happened at the Hartford Hospital Education Resource Center (ERC) on Hudson Street. 

The woman is a patient at Hartford Hospital. She is in her 80's and a resident of Rocky Hill. 

The Mayor of Rocky Hill said at the press conference that Rocky Hill will be working with the Department of Public Health. 

This confirmation makes 12 cases in Connecticut. 