Rocky Neck closed due to poor Water Quality test

Another test will be administered Wednesday, which means the earliest it could open is Thursday.

EAST LYME, Conn — Rocky Neck State Park was closed due to a poor Water Quality test Tuesday. DEEP made the announcement through their website that afternoon.

According to DEEP, the park will be retested on July 15. This means the earliest the park could open is Thursday.

For more updates on the park being open, click here.

Rocky Neck’s swimming area is CLOSED due to poor water quality. Water testing will be done again Wednesday 7-15 with results Thursday 7-16. https://t.co/izHQTU4E9S — CTrockyneck (@CTrockyneck) July 14, 2020

State parks have been greatly impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. DEEP created a section on its website to show residents which parks are open, closed, or open with no swimming.

During the coronavirus pandemic, state parks have remained open and available for residents to get outside for healthful recreation, but with social distancing measures and capacity restrictions.

Officials say state parks have welcomed millions of day-use visitors so far this year, and expect to welcome millions more this summer.