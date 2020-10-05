Lamont to hold roundtable discussion on reopening schools, colleges Monday

Public can email questions to participants

HARTFORD, Conn. — Members of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group will hold a roundtable discussion on Monday at 11:00 a.m. regarding the impact of COVID-19 on the state’s education system and its ability to reopen.

Officials said that members of the public who have questions for the group regarding the impact of COVID-19 on schools can email their inquiries to reopen@ct.gov. The discussion will be live on FOX61.com

Those participating in the roundtable will include:

· Moderator: Mark Ojakian, President of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities

· Dr. Joanne Berger-Sweeney, President, Trinity College (CCIC Chair)

· Beth Bye, Early Childhood Commissioner

· Miguel Cardona, Education Commissioner

· Dr. Matt Cartter, Department of Public Health State Epidemiologist

· Jan Hochadel, President of AFT Connecticut

· Thomas Katsouleas, President of UConn

· Rick Levin, Former President of Yale

· Glenn Lungarini, Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference

· Fran Rabinowitz, Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents

· Rob Rader, Connecticut Association of Boards of Education

· Don Williams, Executive Director of CEA

According to the press release, "The Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group is a panel of local health, business, workforce, and education experts who are consulting with the Lamont administration and legislative leadership on the reopening of Connecticut’s economy and education system as the nation emerges from the unprecedented public health emergency caused by COVID-19. The group is providing Governor Lamont with recommendations, which the governor is using to inform his decisions on the reopening of the state."