With so many Summer stops closed, the open road and RV’s come calling

HARTFORD, Conn — They usually don’t have such wide expanses of open asphalt at Long View RV right off Interstate 91 in Windsor Locks but this is 2020. “Yup, business is booming,” said Bob Brawders the marketing director at Long View RV.

Brawders, who has been with Long View RV for seven years, said that the run on RV’s – both for sale and for rent -- is attributable to the Covid-19 pandemic and the fact that RV’s, inherently, have social distancing built in when they hit the road. “You don’t have to get on plane with other people, you don’t have to take a bus or a train where you will be in tight quarters, you control your environment,” said Brawders.

May and June have been exceptional sales months at Long View, up about one hundred percent over the same time last year. “We sold 99 (RV’s) in June, 94 in May,” Brawders said.