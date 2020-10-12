Sacred Heart University activates Medical Reserve Corps to help educate and vaccinate

"This is what I’m training for and what I’m meant to do. It’s more of a duty and responsibility. The opportunity came along, and I couldn’t resist it."

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Responding to the COVID crisis takes an army. Luckily, Sacred Heart University in Fairfield has an army of volunteers standing by and stepping up to help end this pandemic.

They are called the Medical Reserve Corps. Sacred Heart is one of only 15 schools across the country to have such a program. The school is also known for its robust nursing program.

Formed in 2012, Sacred Heart’s Medical Reserve Corps was stood up to respond in times of crisis. From Hurricane Sandy to COVID. Sacred Heart Nursing Professor Corrine Lee said, "Strengthen public health, improve emergency response, and build community resiliency."

That’s their mission but it’s the people who make it work. Faculty, staff, community volunteers, and medical students like Karina Arrelucia. "This is what I’m training for and what I’m meant to do. It’s more of a duty and responsibility. The opportunity came along, and I couldn’t resist it."

It’s that passion for people at the heartbeat of Sacred Heart. They’ll be administering vaccines. "We would never force anyone into a vaccination, but we would explore the reason for hesitancy," said Lee.

Under the umbrella of the state Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, the Medical Reserve core will be dispatched by the local health department to help vaccinate Connecticut’s healthcare first responders. Sofia Pendley, a public health professor at Sacred Heart University said, "We will probably be vaccinating those first responder groups first but this will provide us with really good learning and knowledge on how to scale it up to respond for general population vaccines."

They hope to establish a mass vaccination clinic on campus. "Once we get more vaccine and that next tier of people become eligible to receive it, we will continue to ramp up our volunteer base and then hopefully have it a SHU. We would model it after the COVID testing we did after the semester started," explained Lee.

Volunteers will also be deployed in underserved urban communities like Bridgeport to bring awareness to the science and safety of vaccines. "There's a lot of hesitancy with the vaccine. It’s something new and there’s a movement against vaccines so the best thing I would tell people is to read the CDC," said Arrelucia.