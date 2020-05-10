Sacred Heart University has suspended over 100 students for Covid violations

Their program asks students to protect themselves, others on campus and the greater Bridgeport and Fairfield communities.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Sacred Heart University is sending a strong message to its students with regard to the fight against COVID-19. To date, the university has suspended over 100 students for violations of their Covid policies.

Just like every school, Sacred Heart University has very clear-cut COVID-19 guidelines.

"We put together what we call a Pioneer Promise," said Larry Wielk, Sacred Heart University's Dean of Students.



Their program asks students to protect themselves, others on campus and the greater Bridgeport and Fairfield communities.

"In our residence halls, we changed our guest policies," said Wielk. "Now students cannot have inter-hall visitation allowed. And we reduced the number of guests you can have in your room at any given point in time."



Students living off campus, in Sacred Heart housing, also have guidelines.



"We changed the policies and said if they had gatherings of more than 12 at their house, they would also be in violation of our Covid policies," Wielk added.



And whether it’s violations of these policies or simply not wearing masks, Sacred Heart is sending a stern message having 109 student suspension so far.



"Of those 109, two students were repeat offenders, so they were removed for the entire semester," said Wielk.



"It’s unfortunate that that many students had to be reprimanded, but I’m happy that’s when students are doing so Sacred Heart is taking action against it," said sophomore Sheila Moloney.



But the suspended students do have access to remote learning.

And the university prides itself on constant messaging on the pandemic.

One way Sacred Heart is engaging the students is by employing what they call the scent tents around campus. Each tent features bouquets of flowers.



"And, if you can smell the roses, besides starting off the day with a nice fresh scent, that tells you that you have haven’t lost that sense of smell," said Wielk, noting a loss of sense of smell is one indication you may have contracted Covid.