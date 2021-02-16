Sacred Heart University remembers lives lost to COVID-19

The goal of the service was to remember the victims as more than a statistic.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Sacred Heart University held a memorial service to remember the lives lost to COVID-19 in Connecticut. The state has had more than 7,000 COVID-19 associated related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The goal of the service was to remember the victims as more than a statistic. The names were all read aloud, town by town. Thousands of people whose families are forever changed.

"A lot of these people's families, a hug, an embrace is only going to be a memory now. The empty chair at home that was filled with life and laughter is no longer," said Dr. John Petillo, president of Sacred Heart University.

In addition to victims from Connecticut, the names of family members of members of the SHU community, were also read.

"It's an opportunity for us to make sure there's a face and a history to all those names," said Dr. Petillo.

It was a somber day of reflection not just for the lives lost, but also the many other forms of loss people have experienced. Losing a business, losing social interactions and normalcy, and a little closer to campus, the loss students have experienced by not having a typical college experience.

"It is difficult, I will say. Online classes are a little different than taking in person classes and a lot of students are struggling with that," said

Erica Hayden, a graduate student.

Nearly a year after the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Connecticut, a lot has changed, and looking back is a part of healing.

"As we progress and start to sort of gain some normalcy, I think it's really important to look back and see the sacrifices we've made in order to get to this point," said Hayden.