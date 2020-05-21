Safari Golf in Berlin opened for the season during Phase One

The season typically starts on April 1st but due to COVID-19, they've had to delay opening.

BERLIN, Connecticut — On Wednesday Safari Golf on the Berlin Turnpike opened for customers as part of phase one of re-opening the state. The season typically starts on April 1st but due to COVID-19, they've had to delay opening.

Craig Bukowski, co-owner of the mini-golf course explained that while the course remains the same there will be more guidelines in place to ensure the safety of employees and guests.

Bukowski went on to say the "main thing we wanted is to make our staff and customers feel safe" adding plexiglass has been installed when you arrive to pay and there's a new way to get your equipment "people cannot touch their putter until they get it. We hand them out to them, same with the golf balls when they’re finished playing they put the ball into a bucket" cleaning each putter and ball after use with disinfectant. While it is an outdoor facility social distancing guidelines will be also be in place.

In addition to wearing masks if you use the indoor facilities.