Saint Francis, Johnson Memorial, Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospitals change visitation policy due to coronavirus

Patients limited one visitor at a time. No visitors under 14 years old permitted. Anyone with cold, flu or COVID-19 symptoms permitted.

As a result of potential cases of COVID-19 in the state and surrounding states, Saint Francis Hospital, Johnson Memorial Hospital, and Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital, all members of Trinity Health Of New England, have implemented new restrictions on visitation, effective immediately. These restrictions are in place for the protection of our patients and colleagues.

The visitor restrictions are currently in place at Saint Francis, Johnson Memorial, and Mount Sinai, and will remain in effect until further notice. The visitor restrictions are as follows:

Visitors shall be limited to 1 at a time per patient

No visitors under 14 years old will be permitted

Do not visit if you have any symptoms of a cold, the flu or COVID-19

In order to provide an environment that is as safe for patients, visitors, and colleagues as possible, we also encourage all visitors to:

Wash their hands with soap and water frequently, or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Use a tissue to cover any coughs or sneezes

Assess their own health, and if at risk for illness or have any symptoms, consider staying home

We recognize that the care and support of loved ones is important. With proper authorization in place, we commit to communicating with family and friends as frequently as possible.

About Saint Francis Hospital

Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center has been an anchor institution in Connecticut since 1897. Saint Francis, a member of Trinity Health Of New England and Trinity Health, one of the largest multi-institutional Catholic health care delivery systems in the nation. Saint Francis Hospital, a Level 1 Trauma Center, is a 617 bed hospital and a major teaching hospital and the largest Catholic hospital in New England. Other Saint Francis entities include the Comprehensive Women’s Health Center, the Connecticut Joint Replacement Institute, the Curtis D. Robinson Center for Health Equity, the Hoffman Heart and Vascular Institute of Connecticut, the Smilow Cancer Hospital Yale-New Haven at Saint Francis, and Trinity Health Of New England Medical Group. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @SaintFrancisCT

About Johnson Memorial Hospital

Johnson Memorial Hospital and Home & Community Health Services provide a continuum of health care services to those living and working in north central Connecticut and western Massachusetts. In 2016, Johnson Memorial Hospital and Home & Community Health Services became part of Trinity Health Of New England, an integrated health care delivery system that is a member of Trinity Health, Livonia, Michigan, one of the largest multi-institutional Catholic health care delivery systems in the nation serving communities in 22 states. The 92-bed hospital and home health and hospice agency have been anchor institutions in north central Connecticut for more than 100 years. Visit jmmc.org for more information and follow us on Facebook @JohnsonMemorialHospCT and Twitter @JohnsonMemorial

About Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital