Saint Mary's Hospital offers drive-through COVID-19 screening

The mobile clinic begins Tuesday

WATERBURY, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Health has approved Saint Mary's Hospital's mobile clinic to go live today. 

The mobile center will test patients for COVID-19. 

The clinic will open today, March 17 and will operate seven days a week fro 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The clinic may be accessed in the lower level of the visitor's garage on Cole Street in Waterbury. 

Those who are seeing a screening must have a physician's order and proper identification to utilize the drive-up clinic. A physician's order can be a paper copy or submitted electronically by the physician. 

When entering the drive-up clinic, patients will call the pre-registration number and be connected to a clinic staff member who will complete the registration. 

Saint Mary's says the screening process will be conducted by trained and protected clinicians. 