Salem farm's baby goat live-stream lifts spirits during COVID-19 pandemic

SALEM, Conn. — Coronavirus may have taken the Yard Goats away for some time, but we do have some other cool guys.

Syman Says Farms of Salem is lifting peoples' spirits with a livestream of its baby goats on YouTube.

Husband and wife Aaron and Liz Syman say they began the live streams about a year ago, but they are taking off now that so many people are home due to COVID-19 concerns.

In the past month, the farm's YouTube channel has seen about a half million views from across the world.

According to the couple, it’s a way for people to relieve stress and get a look into their world.

Syman Says has 23 goats at the farm currently.