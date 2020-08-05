Saliva tests could change testing for COVID-19

HABCO officials say it’s pretty easy to get tested for COVID-19 with the saliva test kits.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — A new form of testing could be a game-changer after saliva test kits were revealed after HABCO industry officials alongside the test kit makers, Microgen DX, held a demonstration Friday.

Carol Bodicker, who is the VP of Human Resources at HABCO said, “And they will complete the saliva sample in the privacy of their own vehicle, from that point we will then make sure the jar is secured, put it into the biohazard bag... we put it in our FedEx packages and we ship that out to the lab.”

Microgen DX made the saliva test that HABCO industries in Glastonbury use.

The saliva test kit is a newer non-intrusive test that has state leaders like Senator Richard Blumenthal happy to take back to Washington D.C. and push for mass production.

Senator Blumenthal said, “This kind of proactive use of technology and preserving privacy is really out to be the new model for testing and it’s a game-changer.”

The test, which is analyzed in Texas, can bring back results within 24-48 hours.

HABCO industries are some of the first in the state to use this new wave of testing.

The aerospace company is essential due to its role in making parts for helicopters for civilian and military purposes.

HABCO officials say although what they do is important the company will always protect their workers.