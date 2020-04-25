Sally's Apizza in new haven offers delivery for the first time in over 80 years

Since 1938, people from near and far travel to the tiny corner of New Haven just to pick up their pies

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Many businesses have had to change the way they do things to keep thriving.

Sally's APizza in New Haven has had to hop on that bandwagon and so far it has been a big deal. For the first time in over 80 years, Sally's came up with a new way to keep its loyal pie lovers and it is through a simple thing called ... delivery.

Since 1938, people from near and far travel to the tiny corner of New Haven just to pick up their pies. Their coal-fired, brick-oven pizza has gotten people to line up outside in all types of weather for hours to dine in back then, but the talk of the town is that it is well worth it.

For one Elm City resident, Sally's is a first for him and the new delivery option caught his attention.

"They didn't have it before. You used to have to go and sit down and do the whole thing so it's going to help the business financially first of all because they're going to pump a lot of pizza out here and I think it's great! You see how many people came out!" said Rickie Mazzadra of New Haven.

Sally's has partnered up with Grubhub, Uber Eats and DoorDash to bring their famous pies to people's homes. Grubhub driver Susan Cunningham said she has not stopped all day.

"I'm going nonstop while I'm on the app and you sign up for blocks of time but you can turn on your app anytime you want. It's just you get preference when you are signed onto a block and so I'm all over the place!" said Cunningham.

Despite the rain, there was a long line of people putting in orders on top of all the phone calls.

Service hours for delivery are 3 to 9 p.m., seven days a week with a radius of five miles from the Wooster location.

"The only delivery that was ever done was when Tony Consiglio, Sal's brother, would deliver pies down to New York City when Frank Sinatra was down there. Sometimes they would deliver them to Yale when they would do an event and the only other thing was factories - when factories would do the Christmas parties but that's it," said Rob Nelson, Sally's APizza Director of Operations.