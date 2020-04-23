Sally's Apizza in New Haven to begin delivery service starting April 24

Due to the pandemic, the popular pizzeria had to change the way they operate and reach their customers. The restaurant says luckily they’ve been able to keep and pay all their staff during this tough time.

“ I think sally’s if not was the one or one of the first restaurants to shut down before it was mandated, we sent everyone home. I was the first one out because of my age I’m 71. and in order to support the community that supported us we thought doing take out and would be great and deliveries,” says Bob Consiglio, son of Sal Consiglio who founded the restaurant.