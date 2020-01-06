For salon owners across Connecticut, the wait is over

“I feel like it’s the first day of school.”

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — The scissors are clipping once again, blow dryers are back up to speed as hundreds of salons across Connecticut are back open. In Rocky Hill, Leo Guggliotti, the owner of Gugliotti’s Salon and Spa has reinvented his work space to ready for the grand reopening.

“I feel like it’s the first day of school,” Gugliotti laughed. Clients are greeted at the front door of the salon, they get their temperature checked and then must sanitize their hands. “We have a lot of procedures in place,” said Gugliotti, who has owned his family business for 30 years, 15 years in Rocky Hill. “We did everything we could, we have followed CDC guidelines and more,” he added.

Working at 50 percent capacity with chairs well-spaced across the salon, Evan Wolf, a stylist at Gugliotti’s donned full protective equipment and said, “for me health and wellness come first and money comes second.”