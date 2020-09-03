Schools across Connecticut take precautions due to coronavirus concerns

Weston public schools will also implement an early dismissal for Tuesday.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Sacred Heart University announced Monday that they will be suspending classes Tuesday, March 10 due to coronavirus concerns. Classes will be online from March 11 to March 29.

The University of New Haven announced that all in-person classes and exams from 6 p.m. on March 9 through March 24 have been cancelled. All residence halls will close as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10 and non-essential employees should expect to work from home beginning on Wednesday, March 11.

There are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus on either campus.

Weston public schools will also be implementing an early dismissal scheduled for Tuesday.

"This necessary modification to the schedule will allow each of our schools to identify extended learning opportunities that will be made available to students through online access," said a letter from the Superintendent's office.

The early dismissal schedule for Tuesday, March 10 is as follows:

WMS/WHS - 11:45 a.m.

HES/WIS - 12:35 p.m.

