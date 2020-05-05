Schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year

With Tuesday's announcement, teacher's say it’s so important that, whenever they can, they have contact with their students.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont announced Tuesday schools will remain closed for the rest of this school year and those in education say it’s no sure thing that schools will be open up on time for next school year.

With Tuesday's announcement, teacher's say it’s so important that, whenever they can, they have contact with their students. And, for a teacher, at Meriden's Casimir Pulaski Elementary School, that meant clowning around.

"I used to have my own personal clown business as a professional clown," said Christy Rich, a first grade teacher at Pulaski.

ese uncertain times, she wants to connect with students in a meaningful way.

"Each week, I’m going to head out to reward some students who have worked hard, who are been trying their best during this difficult quarantine time," she said, in her clown garb and makeup.

And, when the schools announcement became official today, that she would not be back in the classroom for the rest of this school year, she said it was a great decision on the governors part.

"At this point, you know, with three weeks left, come the end of May, why do anything do anything to put our families and our students and our teachers, as well, in harms way," Rich said.

"When I was young, we would practice under the table because of the storms or whatever is going on and now these kids have to stay home because of these outbreaks and pandemics," said Jason Hayes, the father of two Meriden students. "It’s a sad thing."

Education leaders say, in the present climate, students and teachers safety could not be guaranteed. So, the schools had to be kept closed.

"We have to put some very complex plans together in order to recognize social distancing, in order to have the PPE equipment, etc.," said

Fran Rabinowitz, Executive Director of the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents.

One decision still not made: what to do with high school graduations, which Rabinowitz says can not be one-size-fits-all.

"You’ve got some tiny districts, believe it or not, where you have 27 graduates," she said. "They may very well be able to do it on a baseball or football field."

In a statement, the Connecticut Association of School Administrators said in reality no student can successfully learn in an unsafe environment.

Most, who spoke with FOX61, were on board with the decision to close schools for the remainder of this year. That includes a social studies teacher at Dag Hammarskjold Middle School in Wallingford. She was impacted by this decision in a couple of ways.

"I don’t think we could keep the students six feet apart from one another," said Dag teacher Kate Seichter. "I think you have to be safe and we have to stay home."

She’s currently home with her husband and their two sons, including one, who is a high school senior.

"It’s definitely like a sad and tough time," said Joshua Seichter, a Lyman Hall High School senior. "You know, I went to school on Thursday, March 12, without knowing that I would never go back."

"We want a graduation ceremony," Kate Seichter said. "I think they deserve it. It’s been very hard."

For now, graduation for both of Wallingford‘s high schools is scheduled for June 16. And Josh Seichter has an idea about how it could play out.

"Maybe something like a motorcade, where we could just ride around town with everybody supporting us," he said. "Maybe meet up at Town Hall and get the diplomas."

Education leaders are already well into looking forward to next school year.

"We have to put some very complex plans together in order to recognize social distancing, in order to have the PPE equipment, etc.," said Rabinowitz.

And, she adds, they may have to account for PPE for students, as well.

"That is incredibly complex," she said. "How many masks do you need for a child and for a day?

"I really want to go back into my classroom and be with my students and my colleagues," said Kate Seichter. "I miss them all."

As for the 2020-21 school year, there’s even been some discussion, if necessary, of staggering school schedules in various ways to keep the volume of students manageable.

On Facebook, Mandi LeHerissier wrote " I understand closing the schools was (probably) the best decision, but PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE open up all summer camps! Many parents NEED this both for our children's mental and physical health and so that we can work."

Early Childhood Commissioner Beth Bye announced that licensed summer camps will be able to open on June 29 with very specific guidelines. More specifics about guidelines for camps will come by May 15.