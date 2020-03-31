SCSU to become field hospital for overflow due to COVID-19

Our understanding is that the State has requested the support of the National Guard to activate the regional field hospital at Southern. The National Guard is on-site today to stand up the facility. We anticipate additional increased activity at the site, including a planned delivery of materials via military helicopter. The City of New Haven is looking forward to supporting the State’s use of Southern as a medical surge site to help decompress the hospital and provide more beds for those in need of care related to COVID-19. We all play a part in reducing the spread of the virus and stand ready to partner in doing so. We are also grateful to the leadership at Southern for opening their campus to support efforts related to COVID-19. We encourage you all to stay home and stay safe. I truly appreciate all your cooperation thus far; we will get through this.