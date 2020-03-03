Governor Cuomo announced Tuesday that a second case of coronavirus has been found in Westchester County, and two families from Buffalo are being tested.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that a second confirmed case of coronavirus has been found in Westchester County, and two families from Buffalo are being tested for the virus.

The governor says the two families from Western New York had recently traveled to Italy and are currently isolated in their homes.

The Erie County Health Department tells 2 On Your Side that it is "testing individuals in Erie County and following NYSDOH and CDC guidelines for coronavirus testing. We will not be commenting on who or how many. There are no confirmed cases in our county at this time."

Cuomo says the second confirmed case involves a 50 year-old Westchester man who is currently hospitalized. The unidentified man commuted to work in the Manhattan and lives in a home with school-age children. Cuomo said the man apparently had an underlying respiratory illness and no known travel history to China or other countries on the virus watch list. The governor said more cases are expected as the outbreak spreads and testing ramps up.

Health officials have released these guidelines if you have recently traveled internationally within the past 14 days to countries designated by the CDC as areas of concern, and feel sick with fever, cough or trouble breathing:

• Seek medical care right away. Call ahead and tell them about your travel and symptoms.

• Avoid contact with others. Stay home, except for seeking medical care.

• Avoid further travel until the illness resolves.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.