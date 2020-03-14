Second coronavirus death reported in New York State

The patient died in Rockland County on March 12 and the cause of death was confirmed Saturday to be from the disease.

New York State has now reported two deaths from the new coronavirus.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday the first patient was an 82-year-old woman with emphysema who died at a hospital in New York City. She was hospitalized on March 3 and died Friday.

The Wall Street Journal and NBC said the second death was a patient from Rockland County who died on March 12. The Rockland County Medical Examiner said Saturday that person tested positive for the virus.

More than 500 New Yorkers have been diagnosed so far with COVID-19, the new illness that has sickened people around the globe.

The governor said of the 524 cases confirmed as of Saturday, 117 people are currently hospitalized. That number increased by 100 patients since Friday.

Tioga County and Tompkins County both have their first confirmed cases. And Monroe County currently has two confirmed cases.

Governor Cuomo said the state did 700 tests.

"The number of positive cases is more a function of the number of tests we're taking," Cuomo said. "The more tests we take, the more that number will go up. Nobody believes there's only 500 cases of coronavirus in New York today. We believe there are thousands of people who have coronavirus, maybe tens of thousands. We believe there are thousands of people, maybe tens of thousands who have had coronavirus and have resolved that never knew they had it. So the 524 cases doesn't mean there are 524 positive people. It means the testing capacity is going up."