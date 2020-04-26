Second inmate dies from COVID-19 related causes

Was housed at Willard-Cybulski

A second inmate in the state's correctional institutions has died of COVID-19 related causes, officials said Saturday.

The inmate was a 57-year-old man who was convicted of robbery in the first degree in November 2002. He was slated to be released in September 2022. He is not being identified.

“The statewide statistics that speak to the number of people that have lost their lives fighting this deadly virus is a difficult number to process because the reality is, it is so much more than a number – these are human beings with families that love them. I extend my sincere condolences to this family,” said Commissioner Cook.

Officials said the man showed symptoms on April 15, and was transferred to the facility quarantine unit for testing. "While moving, the offender’s condition deteriorated and he was taken to Johnson Memorial Hospital via ambulance for further treatment. The hospital confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after admission."

"The offender, who had preexisting underlying medical conditions, succumbed to his illness this morning.' said officials.