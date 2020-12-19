The earliest people might see a second stimulus check is January 2021

CONNECTICUT, USA — (WXIA) - President Trump approved the Cares Act on March 27th.
The first checks started appearing in people's bank accounts about three weeks later, the week of April 14th. However, since the IRS did a lot of work setting up payments the first time around, another round of checks could go out much faster.
Nothing will be sent out until congress can reach a deal. With the end of the year fast approaching, it seems the earliest people would see another stimulus check is January 2021.